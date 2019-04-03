wasl Properties Launches ‘Wasl Link’ in Muhaisnah

The new launch forms part of the company’s strategy to provide affordable housing options in established areas of Dubai.

wasl properties, a subsidiary of wasl Asset Management Group, announced the release of its ‘wasl link’ development into Dubai’s leasehold market. The new launch forms part of the company’s strategy to provide affordable housing options in established areas of Dubai.

wasl link will be located in Muhaisnah and will provide the market with 247 units comprising a total of 8 studios (386 – 434 sq. ft), 95 one-bedroom apartments (620 – 855 sq. ft), 129 two-bedroom apartments (1,076 – 1,335 sq. ft), and 15 three-bedroom apartments (1,516 – 1,624 sq. ft).

Zainab Mohammed, Chief Property Management and Marketing Officer at wasl properties, said: "The launch of wasl link into the Dubai's leasehold market further consolidates wasl's vision to offer high-quality, customer-centric developments in key areas of the Emirate, expanding upon our portfolio and presenting residents the very best in urban living.”

‘wasl link’ is a minute away from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road linking Dubai and Sharjah with the other Emirates. The new development will offer affordable units with superior finishing and fittings and will include separate gyms for males and females.