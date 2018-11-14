WCM-Q Inspires the Doctors and Scientists of Tomorrow

Visitors were also able to tour WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art facilities, visiting the biomedical research laboratories and hearing from representatives of WCM-Q’s various divisions.

Hundreds of high school students and their families visited Weill Cornell Medicine – Qatar’s (WCM-Q) annual community outreach event to learn more about science and medicine.

Medicine Unlimited is WCM-Q’s premier student outreach event and is designed to give prospective students - or those who are simply curious about medicine - an insight into life at the college and a chance to meet faculty, students and staff and ask them any questions they may have.

Held on Saturday 10 November, visitors were also able to tour WCM-Q’s state-of-the-art facilities, visiting the biomedical research laboratories and hearing from representatives of WCM-Q’s various divisions. Stalls were set out in the north and south halls of the WCM-Q building covering medical topics like ophthalmology, human anatomy and global and public health, but also other topics like chemistry, physics and biology, writing skills and information on the admissions procedure.

WCM-Q’s student clubs had a good share of activities at the event this year, including the Debating Club, the Pediatrics Interest Group and the Family Medicine Interest Group. Additionally, Hamad Medical Corporation and Sidra Medicine offered hands-on activities to parents and families.

Dr. Rachid Bendriss, assistant dean for student recruitment, outreach and foundation at WCM-Q, said: “Medicine Unlimited is one of the highlights of our year as it allows us to showcase the outstanding teaching facilities that we can offer students, but it also allows us to meet literally hundreds of students who have an interest in becoming doctors or who are just passionate about science. It is always so rewarding to meet young people who are ambitious, forward-thinking and who want to make a real difference to the world in which they live.

“I hope that we have done their enthusiasm justice and that they sensed our own excitement about scientific discovery, knowledge and healthcare, and I look forward to perhaps seeing some familiar faces at the beginning of the 2019 academic year.”

Students who attended Medicine Unlimited were able to engage in hands-on simulations in basic science labs, interact with faculty, students and staff in a very friendly atmosphere and win valuable prizes by answering the ‘Test Your Information’ quiz questions. Medicine Unlimited has been a yearly tradition since 2008, and continues to be the most vibrant on-campus event bringing the whole WCM-Q community together to attract hundreds of prospective students passionate about science and medicine.

The opening remarks of the event were delivered by Ramin Sedehi, WCM-Q’s chief administrative officer, who is also a frequent speaker and author on issues facing higher education, academic medicine and organizational transformation. Mr. Sedehi shared his wisdom about career exploration and following one’s dreams. The event was presented by medical students Tala Abu Saman, Malik Mushannen and Ramez Boudair.

Year 12 student Mohammed Yousef Al Ansari, from Tariq Bin Ziyad Secondary School, said it had been a really informative event.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone who organized Medicine Unlimited as it has provided me with detailed information about the admissions process and taught me a lot about the curriculum and what I can learn about at WCM-Q.”

WCM-Q alumnus Dr. Mohammed Al Hajajji is currently working as a pediatrician at Sidra Medicine and Hamad Hospital, but volunteered at Medicine Unlimited to help inspire future students.

Dr. Al Hajajji said: “I volunteered to encourage secondary students in Qatar to begin their medical studies and to familiarize them with pediatrics specialty. I wish success for all the participants, and I hope they have enjoyed Medicine Unlimited and that it will help them choose their future career.”

The college’s six-year medical program comprises two years of pre-medical training and then four years of the medical curriculum. There are also many research opportunities. WMC-Q also offers a year-long foundation program, which gives students a thorough grounding in English, math and the basic sciences to prepare them for the six-year medical program.

WCM-Q awards its graduates a US-accredited degree-exactly the same as those who graduate from Weill Cornell Medicine in New York. It is also the only university outside the US to do so.