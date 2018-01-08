Wednesday Ladies Night at Dardasha Restaurant PARK Hyatt Jeddah

There is no better place than Dardasha, with its majestic view of the Red Sea, where you can eat and have your specialty drink with your favorite shisha.

PARK Hyatt Jeddah welcome ladies to the Wednesday Ladies Night at Dardasha restaurant, starting from Dec. 27 last year.



It is the time to enjoy Jeddah’s beautiful weather in an atmosphere where you can have privacy with your friends at the only ladies restaurant in Jeddah ‘Dardasha’.



Because having fun with your best friends is all the therapy you need, so get ready to gather at Dardasha restaurant for ladies night, every Wednesday from 7:00 p.m. to 12:00 midnight, every drink ordered will get you one complimentary for your friend.



Park Hyatt Jeddah is set amid beautifully landscaped gardens on the Corniche of Jeddah, located 45 minutes from Makkah and 30 minutes from the King Abdul-Aziz International Airport.



This intimate hotel has 142 guestrooms including 15 luxurious suites, and was designed by renowned French interior designers Gilles Quiffet and Patrice Hart.



Park Hyatt Jeddah is truly dedicated to making every guest’s experience as comfortable and luxurious as possible. From the moment of arrival, guests receive the most thoughtfully considered and skillfully conducted treatment.

Source: Saudi Gazette