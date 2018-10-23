WETEX & Dubai Solar Show Bring Together Latest Technologies in Clean & Renewable Energy, Water, and Green Development

DEWA has invited the public, and schools and university students to visit WETEX

Follow > Disable alert for Dewa Disable alert for Dubai Follow >

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising the 20th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2018) and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show from 23 to 25 October 2018 at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. The exhibitions are organised under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, UAE Minister of Finance, and President of DEWA.

The two exhibitions are part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to support sustainability in the UAE and the region, and its commitment to provide stakeholders in the region with the opportunity to keep pace with the rapid developments in the energy, water, and the environment sectors. Participants are introduced to the latest innovative solutions to face challenges in these sectors as well as establish fruitful relationships based on cooperation, exchange of expertise and strategic partnerships. This consolidates Dubai’s position as a global platform and a role model for delivering the latest and best water, energy and environment technologies.

DEWA has invited the public, and schools and university students to visit WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2018 to learn about the latest developments in water, conventional and renewable energy, and the environment, as well as participate in the various seminars and panel discussions that are held in conjunction with the two exhibitions.

WETEX’s evolution since 1999

Over the past 19 years, DEWA has developed WETEX to become the largest specialised exhibition in the region and an important platform for exhibitors, decision makers, investors and those interested in the energy, water and environment sectors. It has become one of the major exhibitions and events happening in Dubai. The beginning of WETEX goes back to 1999, when it was an exhibition dedicated to water management technologies. Since then, the exhibition has rapidly progressed, to include the energy sector in 2001, environment and waste management sectors in 2004, and later green building and carbon dioxide reduction solutions in 2008. In 2012, oil, gas and coal were added to the exhibition under the fossil fuel sector. The Dubai Solar Show was introduced in 2016 as the largest international solar energy exhibition in the region.

WETEX has cemented its position as one of the largest specialised exhibitions in the world, and an annual opportunity for regional and international companies, organisations and companies working in the energy, water and the environment, to launch their solutions and products. Participants can also discuss the best practices and latest technologies and ideas in electricity, water, clean energy, environment, oil, gas, environment, green development, and related sectors, with world renowned experts. WETEX 2018, themed ‘At the forefront of sustainability’, is set to be the largest edition, with an exhibition space of over 78,413 square metres and more than 2,100 exhibitors from 53 countries.

"The success of WETEX underlines our commitment to the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to move towards a green economy, adopt sustainable development, promote Dubai's competitiveness and support its leading position as a global hub for trade, finance, tourism and green economy. WETEX has become one of the world's largest water, energy and environmental exhibitions, an important platform for green solutions, a forum for organisations and companies, and a meeting point for experts, professionals and stakeholders to share best practices and experiences. WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show 2018 will showcase the latest innovations in the energy, water and environment sectors, and the latest technologies and smart solutions that are launched for the first time, particularly in the areas of renewable energy, water, sustainability and reduction of consumption. The two exhibitions will be an integrated platform for companies and organisations working in these important sectors to promote their innovative products, services, and technologies. It will also create opportunities to meet with decision makers, investors, buyers and interested parties looking to build partnerships and secure new deals and partnerships, as well as review the latest technologies in these key sectors and learn about market needs, current and planned projects, and opportunities to participate in solar energy projects and programmes in the region,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Green Week at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre and DEWA branches

For the fifth consecutive year, DEWA will organise Green Week from 21-27 October 2018. The Green Week will start on the opening day of the 20th WETEX and the 3rd Dubai Solar Show at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre. Green Week activities will continue until Saturday, 27 October 2018 at all DEWA’s branches. Green Week is an important environmental week that features a number of initiatives to raise awareness among the public and the visitors about environment and sustainability issues. It encourages them to follow a sustainable lifestyle as well as educate the younger generations from university and school students about the importance of protecting our natural resources, and inspire them to innovate new solutions that serve the transition to a green economy and involve them in achieving sustainable development that ensures a balance between economic growth and environmental conservation.

Green Week activities at WETEX include workshops, seminars, and lectures for visitors, and school and university students presented by DEWA’s Conservation Team and DEWA Academy’s team. These activities aim to raise awareness about sustainability practices, enhancing efficiency, solar energy, challenges and opportunities for energy sustainability, and other environmental issues. The Green Corner provides opportunities for innovators and inventors from schools and universities to present their green and sustainable projects.

DEWA’s Conservation Team also provides an overview of DEWA’s awareness campaigns and programmes throughout the year, including the Conservation Award, the Ideal Home initiative, and the ‘Let's Make This Summer Green’ campaign, among others. Many government and educational institutions in the UAE also take part to introduce their activities in reducing consumption and present their innovative projects and studies that contribute to sustainability and addressing environmental issues.

DEWA has urged the public to participate in the ‘Green Ribbon Pledge’, which is a personal commitment to protect the environment by adopting electricity and water conservation practices at their homes, schools, and offices in order to reduce waste. DEWA believes that a person’s commitment to change positively affects his or her family and friends. The pledge reflects the interest of all members of society in contributing to building a sustainable future for generations to come.

Wide turnout at 19th WETEX and 2nd Dubai Solar Show

The 19th WETEX and the 2nd Dubai Solar Show in October 2017, achieved remarkable success and a wide turnout from exhibitors, visitors, participants, and government organisations. The two exhibitions, spread over a total area of 70,000 square metres, attracted over 1,950 exhibitors and 31,000 visitors from 50 countries, as well as 75 sponsors. They provided a unique global platform to showcase the latest technologies in water, energy, environment and energy resources sectors, and hosted many experts, specialists, solution providers, investors, decision-makers and consumers from the public and private sectors.

Participants emphasised that WETEX and Dubai Solar Show were the ideal platform to present and discuss the most important topics and latest developments in the water and energy sectors, environmental management, sustainable development, electricity and water conservation technologies, and renewable energy. Over three days, DEWA organised many workshops and seminars that were highly popular among visitors, exhibitors, and specialists.

Strong interest in Dubai Solar Show 2018

With the rapid developments in solar energy in the region, and following the remarkable success of the first two editions, DEWA is organising the 3rd Dubai Solar Show in conjunction with WETEX 2018. The 14,000 square metre exhibition will attract the biggest companies and organisations in the solar energy sector from around the world. The show will be an important platform to review the latest technologies in the solar energy sector, learn about current and planned projects in the region, review market needs, and opportunities to take part in solar projects and programmes, especially in light of the increasing number of solar projects in the UAE and the region. The exhibition will be the region's leading trade platform for solar energy production and storage solutions. Organising the Dubai Solar Show in conjunction with WETEX and the World Green Economy Summit, will enable participants to explore ways to promote solar energy adoption in the region to achieve the sustainable development and ensure a sustainable future for the coming generations.

Latest energy, water and environment technologies at WETEX 2018

WETEX 2018 will have on display the latest energy technologies and equipment in various areas. These include turbines, compressors, motors, calibration equipment and gauges, cathode protection system, gas insulated switchgear, safety equipment and personal-protection equipment, lighting fixtures, innovative and solar lighting solution, industrial technologies meant for production automation, software for oil and gas industry, among others.

This year’s edition of WETEX will bring together the most prominent companies in the water sectors to show their innovative products and solutions such as water desalination and treatment plants, water SCADA software, dewatering equipment, waterproofing products, fiber glass products, pipeline coating systems, leak detection equipment, sealants, and adhesives, among others.

New technologies and promising opportunities

With the accelerated developments in the energy, water, the environment, and related industries, new industrial subsectors have emerged. WETEX will continue to serve as an important venue for manufacturers, service providers, decision-makers, and trade visitors from the UAE and the region, and help investors review the latest technologies available. This year, DEWA has invited a wider subset of manufacturers, service providers and technology companies to significantly increase the range of products and technologies offered and reach a broader segment of trade visitors.

Innovation Hall

For the third consecutive year, DEWA has a dedicated Innovation Hall at WETEX 2018, for 16 local and international universities to showcase their innovations and inventions, to the world through smart platforms, and promote scientific and engineering research to develop new scientific and innovative solutions in energy, water, environment and sustainability. The programme includes workshops and competitions throughout WETEX. Leading experts will discuss innovation in the exhibition’s areas.

Business Facilitation (B2B)

In a bid to provide sponsors, exhibitors and visitors with an ideal business environment to hold meetings during WETEX, DEWA provides a complimentary business-to-business (B2B) service to facilitate business meetings. This streamlines communication among sponsors, exhibitors and interested visitors and provides them with the opportunity to expand their business, increase awareness of their companies and build business networks. Available throughout the three-day event, this special service will facilitate individual meetings with key players and decision-makers from exhibitors and participants, providing them with opportunities to explore and expand their business to benefit all parties, as well as open new channels to discuss leading global best practices in sustainability. During WETEX 2017, around 400 business meetings were held as part of the complimentary B2B service.

Activities, seminars and lectures

DEWA pays great importance to organising activities and events that achieve the maximum benefit for exhibitors and visitors by inviting many international experts and leaders in the energy, environment and water sectors. These talks are designed to spread awareness and promote a culture of sustainability, to further boost national and regional shift towards green economy. WETEX will feature many activities including seminars, discussion panels and workshops. The exhibition offers visitors, exhibitors and interested parties the opportunity to take advantage of the busy agenda and meet experts and specialists from around the world to discuss developments and expansion in the solar energy as well as the prospects in the region, which could help contribute to achieving sustainable development and ensure a more sustainable and brighter future.

World Green Economy Summit

DEWA is also organising the 5th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) in partnership with the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO). The summit will be held on 24 and 25 October 2018 in conjunction with WETEX and the Dubai Solar Show. Participants will discuss a range of issues concerning climate change and the global agenda towards tackling this including renewable energy, green financing, innovation, technology and smart cities.

WGES is the first of its kind that brings together leading experts, specialists and keynote speakers from around the world to discuss best practices for building a sustainable green economy in the Middle East and North Africa. This aims to accelerate the transition to a sustainable green economy and support global partnerships to achieve a sustainable future for the entire world.