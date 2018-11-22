What’s on Your List? Montblanc Inspires People to Fulfil Their Wishes This Holiday Season

To kick-start its #whatsonyourlist holiday campaign, Montblanc is making some of these wishes come true, and inviting shoppers from around the world to share their own stories.

As the holidays near and gift lists are written, Montblanc is inviting people to complete a different kind of list. Not a list filled with the gifts they want to give or receive, but one with the wishes they hope to fulfil for the year ahead. To kick-start its #whatsonyourlist holiday campaign, Montblanc is making some of these wishes come true, and inviting shoppers from around the world to share their own stories.

Artist David Paul Kay, known for his contemporary art and murals exclusively created in black and white, has always wanted to create his first ever, colour masterpiece using a paint made just for him. Montblanc is stepping in to help him realize this dream of creating a colourful art experience for others to enjoy. In a special film narrating his journey, David travels to Montblanc headquarters in Hamburg, Germany, where he and Creative Director Zaim Kamal define a special colour that will add a positive energy to his artwork: a strong shade of red in his own limited edition spray can. On his return home to NYC, over a 3-day period he paints a triptych titled “R3solutions”. Inspired by the idea of holiday resolutions, the interactive ever-evolving piece of art becomes an invitation to anyone who encounters it to share their wishes by writing them on the work of art.

“I had always hoped to use colour in my works and this collaboration meant I could fulfil that wish, and make the creative breakthrough I wanted. Just as I was able to realize my wish to challenge myself with colour, people can put their wishes out in the universe by actually physically writing on the surface and become part of artwork,” says David Paul Kay.

From Florence to London and all the way to the remote mountains of Kyrgyzstan, Montblanc has invited other talents and creatives from around the world to come forward to share their own lists of wishes and dreams for the future, including:

Milan-based designer Giotto Calendoli fulfils his wish to express his motto “Handle with Freedom”. Bringing together the past with the freedom of the present, he works with Montblanc artisans to create a customized Montblanc Sfumato Pocket Holder at the Maison’s Pelleteria in Florence.

Landscape photographer Max Muench’s dream to journey to the remote Tian Shan Mountains of Kyrgyzstan comes true. Accompanied by a Montblanc 1858 Geosphere watch built for mountain exploration, he captures the breath-taking beauty of this remote land in photography.

Tank Magazine’s Fashion Director Caroline Issa has always wanted to learn calligraphy so that she can imbue notes to friends and loved ones with a piece of her. With the help of a calligrapher, Montblanc arms her with the technique and tools to write her Christmas correspondence to loved ones by hand this year.

British ballet dancer Eric Underwood has always wanted to inspire children to express their limitless creativity. In the classroom of London Fields Primary School, he fulfils that wish by participating in a workshop creating a dance piece with the students based on the stories they write with Montblanc Le Petit Prince writing instruments.

Dubai-based entrepreneur and motivational speaker Anas Bukhash recognizes his mother as a significant influence in his success and wanted to express his gratitude with a meaningful gift. Commissioning eminent Emirati artist Matter bin Lahej, Anas fulfilled his wish through an Arabic calligraphy-inspired artwork for his mother.