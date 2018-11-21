'Wild Edens: Russia' Special Screening Takes Place in Egypt

The Wild Edens project is initiated by Rosatom and broadcast by National Geographic.

Special screening of a documentary “Wild Edens: Russia”, first in a new series that highlights the issue of climate change, takes place in Cairo, Egypt. Focusing on the flora and fauna in the one-of-a-kind natural habitats of Russia, the documentary highlights the unique and delicate habitat of the Altai Mountains, the Kamchatka Peninsula, and the Arctic. The Wild Edens project is initiated by Rosatom and broadcast by National Geographic.

The documentary screening was held at Russian Centre for Science and Culture within the framework of Х Arabic Forum of Russian Universities graduates. Over 130 guests, among them Forum’s participants as well as journalists, nuclear engineers and environment experts, attended the event.

Alexander Voronkov, Rosatom Middle East and North Africa CEO, said during the opening of the evening: “We have set two goals for ourselves within the Wild Edens project. Firstly, we want to raise awareness of the abundance of natural beauty this planet currently has to offer – both in Russia and other corners of our beautiful planet which will be featured in the consecutive series of this project. We’re consciously choosing locations that may have been otherwise neglected by documentary filmmakers to bring you the real wild edens. Secondly, we want to remind global audiences that these authentic habitats may soon fall victim to the devastating effects of humanity’s environmental footprint and increasing CO2 emissions”.

“The good news - the speaker continues, - is that we do have the tools and options at hand that, if effectively implemented, can help hinder the devastating effects of climate change and preserve our planet for generations to come. According to the International Energy Agency, over the last 46 years nuclear power has allowed humanity to prevent the release of 56 billion tons of carbon emissions. That’s equivalent to two years of global energy consumption at current rates. Existing nuclear power capacity is saving us 2.1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions every year. For reference, all of the planet’s forests combined consume around 2.5 billion tonnes of CO2 annually”, noted Alexander Voronkov.

Almost one year passed since Egypt became the 152nd country to join The Paris Agreement. Consistently the environmental dimension became one of the three key pillars of the Egypt Vision 2030 programme which follows the sustainable development principle as a general framework for improving the quality of lives and welfare. The decision on constructing El Dabaa NPP is a significant step towards its realization.

“At Rosatom, we are happy to assist Egypt on its way to fulfill the nuclear dream, as nuclear power not only ensures the availability of environmentally friendly, reliable and affordable base load power, but also allows Egypt to unlock its considerable potential for economic growth” - pointed Alexander Voronkov.