WISE Convenes Local Organizations in a Workshop to Design the 2019 Global Wise Summit

WISE Happenings will keep the local community engaged in education conservations throughout the coming year, leading up to the WISE Summit.

The World Innovation Summit for Education (WISE), an initiative of Qatar Foundation (QF), has announced the dates for the 2019 global WISE Summit, which will take place in Doha from October 28-30, 2019.

As part of preparations for the three-day flagship Summit, and to help shape its design, WISE organized a Community Workshop to engage local organizations and key stakeholders in a collaborative and open discussion. The WISE team welcomed 40 participants from a range of organizations, including high-level representatives from the private sector, QF entities, the public sector, and academic institutions.

Participants shared their expertise and ideas on themes, features and outreach efforts to help shape the continuing conversation around education, with Mr. Abdulaziz Farah, Strategic Planning Advisor, Qatar Social Work, who was among those participating, saying: “Teachers must be agents of change – they are the frontline.”

Other ideas discussed at the workshop focused on education-related issues around mental health and wellbeing, intergenerational connections, media literacy, and the power of role models.

During the workshop, Mr. Stavros Yiannouka, CEO, WISE also kicked off a new series of WISE Happenings, a monthly event series that consists of different education-related activities and is aimed at bringing the local community together. During this series, WISE will be organizing and hosting various activities ranging from a roundtable discussion on education policies to a children’s art workshop, in addition to partnering with organizations such as ibTECHar, Sheikh Faisal Bin Qassim Al Thani Museum, and Qatar University to deliver sessions.

