The World’s Favourite Family Sedan Is Ready to Thrill Again

2019 Corolla XLi

The world’s most popular sedan with over 44 million units sold worldwide, the Toyota Corolla, is now available in an exclusive variant in the UAE, loaded with new refined and sophisticated features.

Available in limited quantities, the 2019 Corolla XLi Exclusive marks the newest and most premium addition to the Corolla line-up. It comes with a refined, advanced, and sophisticated styling which sets it apart in its segment. Building on the nameplate's heritage carrying on the legacy as a symbol of quality, durability and reliability in the medium size sedan segment.

The Toyota Corolla XLi Exclusive is enhanced with additional features such as front fog lamps, sunroof, rear trunk spoiler, leather-trimmed steering wheel audio and telephone controls, leather-trimmed gear lever and wireless charger, pushing up the desirability quotient.

The vehicle is designed to deliver a thrilling driving experience powered by a proven 1.6-litre in-line four-cylinder engine producing 121 horsepower and 15.7 kg-m of torque. Complementing the enhanced performance is the Multidrive 7S transmission that delivers unprecedented best-in-class fuel economy of 18.1 Km / L. The new Corolla is both fun and efficient!

Safety is a top priority for Toyota and being a family sedan first and foremost, the 2019 Corolla Xli Exclusive is loaded with a host of safety features including an advanced vehicle stability system, a tire pressure warning system, rear fog lamps, ISO-FIX and two airbags.

Inside, the cabin is more premium than ever, bringing a new level of chic craftsmanship with a warm comfortable interior that further enhances both the driver and the passager’s experience. The new Corolla Xli Exclusive is available in eight exterior paint choices, with body coloured door handles and mirrors that complement the new styling.

“Ever since its introduction in 1966, the Toyota Corolla nameplate has become synonymous with reliability, value for money and bullet-proof build quality and the latest iteration is set to drive that legend forward. The 2019 Corolla lives up to its decades-old heritage and promises unrivalled practicality and value for money,” said Saud Abbasi, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Toyota.