World’s Top 100 Golf Courses Golfscape

The golf courses that have been selected to feature in the ranking are those that offer unique, memorable, and luxury experiences worldwide. From the enchanting fairways of traditional links in Ireland to the Mediterranean greens at the glamorous destination of Marbella, we have traveled far and wide to bring you the world’s greatest golf. Join us on the countdown from 100 to 1 and find out who we have selected as a Top 100 golf course and what course managed to make it to our top spot.

36 – Dubai Hills Golf Club, Dubai

Designed by Gary Johnston, the new Dubai Hills Golf Club is sculpted out of the desert, in true Arabian style. The golf course is set on land nearly the size of 63 football fields, complete with meandering wadis. Playing a round of golf on this stunning course is accompanied by magical views of the iconic Burj Khalifa.