Wyndham Hotels in Ajman Hold Fundraising Drive for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

To join the global observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman, and Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, launched the “Think Pink: Hope, Care & Cure with One Dirham” campaign.

The three hotels are offering pink ribbons – the international symbol for breast cancer awareness – to their guests for just one dirham, to raise funds for the organisation. The money collected from the weeks-long drive will benefit Brest Friends through Al Jalila Foundation, and will be allocated for medical education and research on breast cancer.

Iftikhar Hamdani, cluster general manager of the three properties, commented: “Our team is enthused to express our full support in raising awareness, and conducting further research on how to treat and prevent breast cancer. We thanked all our guests who have so far participated in the campaign, and we are encouraging other hotel visitors and partners to join this notable cause.”

Brest Friends is the first breast cancer support group in the UAE established in 2005 by Dr Houriya Kazim, the UAE’s first female surgeon, where patients and survivors meet monthly to learn, share experiences and offer moral and emotional support to each other which has shown to be instrumental in a woman’s healing process. Through partnership with Al Jalila Foundation in 2015, Brest Friends is further empowered to fulfil its goals and raise funds for breast cancer research and treatment in the UAE.

