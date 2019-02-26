Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Continues Swift Growth across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the hotel powerhouse with a global presence of approximately 9,200 hotels across more than 80 countries, has continued to further expand its hotel portfolio across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), with important new openings, and a series of important brand launches and new market entries over the past year.

The strong growth in EMEA follows the appointment of Dimitris Manikis as President and Managing Director for the region in April 2018, when he joined the company to spearhead strategic development and the performance of Wyndham’s brands and hotel portfolio in EMEA. Other key corporate milestones in 2018 included the launch of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as an independent, pure-play hotel company, the decision to endorse all brands in the portfolio with the powerful ‘by Wyndham’ hallmark, as well as the acquisition of the La Quinta brand – further strengthening the company’s position in the mid-scale segment.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ expansion included a number of important markets, such as Greece, Germany, Portugal, Austria, the Netherlands, Georgia and Russia, as well as the Middle East, Africa and India. In particular, the company continued to broaden its footprint in Turkey, with 13 new openings - including Ankara, Rize, Isparta, Kayseri as well as Diyarbakir amongst more destinations - which has further strengthened its position as largest international hotel operator in Turkey with 76 hotels.

Dimitris Manikis, President and Managing Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA, said: “We are incredibly proud of the impressive growth we have delivered across the EMEA region in the last year. This expansion is a fundamental step in our quest to make hotel travel possible for all, and ensures that wherever adventure leads, there will be one of our hotel brands nearby to welcome travellers of all types. With our robust development pipeline and our solid performance over the past year, we see tremendous potential to further expand our footprint in both new and existing markets across EMEA.”

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ properties around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, the company’s award-winning loyalty programme, giving approximately 61 million members globally a generous points earning and redemption structure. This year the programme is due to become even more rewarding and flexible for travellers, with plans to introduce a wide-array of convenient new features from April. These include the ability to redeem free nights at thousands of hotels around the world for half the number of points (7,500 vs. 15,000 points), the integration of 900 La Quinta hotels, as well as a host of new and expanded partnerships.

Some of the latest Wyndham Hotels & Resorts openings in EMEA include:

Bliss Hotel Southport, Trademark Collection by Wyndham (UK), the first Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in the UK, the modern waterfront complex boasts 133 luxurious guest rooms and is conveniently situated close to local attractions and only 30 miles from Liverpool Airport. With 15 meeting rooms and a capacity of 1,600 conference guests and 700 banquet guests, it’s an ideal destination for weddings, events and business meetings.

Wyndham Athens Residence (Greece), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' seventh hotel in Greece, and the company's first mixed-use hospitality development in the country, is located in the heart of the Greek capital, within walking distance of the city's main attractions and shopping districts. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' latest additions in Greece also include Dolce Attica Riviera, the first Dolce in Greece, and Ramada Attica Riviera both located in a tranquil area, just outside Athens.

Ramada by Wyndham, Lisbon (Portugal) is the first Ramada by Wyndham in Portugal, set amongst the picturesque hills surrounding Lisbon, with panoramic views of the city and the Tagus River, fantastic connections to the city centre and a short drive from Lisbon International Airport.

Wyndham Grand Kayseri (Turkey) - the fifth Wyndham Grand in Turkey and the first in Kayseri, a city with a strong commercial draw for business travellers and a popular ski destination, the hotel boasts 205 guest rooms and large meeting space in addition to a strong F&B proposition and a high-end fitness and spa.

Ramada Encore Tbilisi (Georgia) - the first Ramada Encore by Wyndham hotel in Georgia and the second Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the country, the hotel is conveniently located in the city centre with easy access to Tbilisi International Airport. It features 152 bright and stylish guest rooms, a well-equipped meeting space and fitness centre. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts plans to add four more hotels in Georgia over the next three years.

Wyndham Garden Dammam (Saudi Arabia) - the first Wyndham Garden in the country, the hotel is located in the heart of Dammam city and offers a variety of hotel rooms, suites and apartments, as well as fully-equipped female and male health clubs, a restaurant, café and executive lounge.

Ramada Kasauli (India) - anewly built contemporary hotel with easy access to the town centre, features 60 comfortable rooms, all-day and roof-top restaurants and a modern conference centre suitable for business events or wedding receptions. Its breath-taking valley views, an on-site spa and an outdoor swimming pool create the perfect escape in northern India.

Days Inn Rotterdam City Centre (the Netherlands) - the first Days Inn by Wyndham in the country, ideally located within walking distance to Rotterdam Central Station, the city's iconic market hall building, and just a short drive from Rotterdam The Hague Airport.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has robust expansion plans for EMEA in 2019. Anticipated openings include Crete (Greece), Nicosia (Cyprus), Tbilisi (Georgia) and Yerevan (Armenia), in addition to further expansion in established markets.