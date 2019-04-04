Wyndham Rewards Introduces New Member Benefits, Welcomes La Quinta

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Pool

Wyndham Rewards®, the world’s most generous rewards programme, today announced the addition of new programme benefits for its more than 70 million enrolled members around the globe, while also officially welcoming more than 900 La Quinta®hotels to the programme’s award-winning portfolio.

Starting today, Wyndham Rewards members can begin taking advantage of the following:

A Faster Way to Free Nights– With the introduction of three distinct redemptions tiers, free nights (go freeSM) now start at just 7,500 points per bedroom per night (half their previous redemption cost) at nearly 3,000 hotels while points + cash award nights (go fastSM) now start at just 1,500 points per bedroom per night, plus some cash.

More Places to Stay- Through the addition of the La Quinta brand, Wyndham Rewards members now have more than 900 new hotels where they can earn and redeem Wyndham Rewards points, including hotels in key destinations like Dallas, Miami, San Francisco, Seattle and Toronto, to name just a few.

“We’re incredibly excited about what these enhancements mean for our members, as they’re a direct response to what they told us they value most,” said Eliot Hamlisch, senior vice president of worldwide loyalty and partnerships at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “As champions of the everyday traveller, our goal is to deliver a simple, generous programme that offers rich, meaningful rewards alongside one of the largest, most diverse redemption portfolios in the world.”

Earn on Everyday Purchases, Redeem for Incredible Rewards

In addition to the above benefits, starting today members can take advantage of new and expanded partners that make it easier than ever to earn and redeem points outside of hotel stays. Whether it’s shopping for a new spring jacket or booking a tour of their favorite city, Wyndham Rewards is encouraging members to go for itSM, making the most of everyday purchases while redeeming points towards incredible rewards. Among the new ways members will be able to earn and redeem:

Shopping– Earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when shopping online with select retailers through WyndhamRewards.com, including popular brands like Selfridges, Apple®, John Lewis & Partners, ASOS and more. Plus, redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, air travel, car hires and more.

Coming in the next few weeks:

Tours and Experiences– Earn up to 10 points per dollar spent when booking tours and experiences online through WyndhamRewards.com with Viator and redeem points for tours and experiences starting at around 1,500 points.

To learn more about the above Wyndham Rewards enhancements, including full details on new ways to earn and redeem, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com. A complete listing of Wyndham Rewards hotels, along with their newly assigned redemption tiers, is available at www.wyndhamrewards.com/locations.