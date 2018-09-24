Yas Island Lit up in Green for Saudi Arabia’s National Day

Yas Mall.

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, celebrated the Saudi National Day yesterday. Several attractions were bathed in the colours of the KSA flag including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Hotel and Yas Mall. Celebrations culminated in a spectacular display of green fireworks that lit up the skies of Yas Marina.

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi’s largest shopping mall, joined the celebrations with a line-up of traditional Saudi dance performances.