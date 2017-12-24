Yas Island Proves Its Status as Entertainment Destination of Choice for 2017

Yas Island has proven its top-tier standing with an impressive list of over 17 awards and accolades throughout this year. Well done, Yas Island!

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, has proven its top-tier standing among fans and visitors from around the world with an impressive list of over 17 awards and accolades swept up by its parks and attractions throughout this year. Ranging from its numerous hospitality, dining and retail outlets, to events, festivals and nightlife, Yas Island has left no stone unturned in 2017.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Asset Management, stated: “We are immensely proud and humbled by the long list of local and international accolades and recognitions awarded to our assets and attractions this past year. This kind of acknowledgment further cements that only on Yas Island can our visitors delight in a wide range of exhilarating, award-winning experiences that appeal to the whole family and visitors of all ages. From 5-star hospitality, fine dining and luxury retail, to sports, leisure and entertainment, we are thrilled to be able to showcase that Yas Island has reaffirmed its standing as one of world’s leading destinations of choice.”

Yas Island currently hosts 25 million visits each year and plans to grow that number to 48 million by 2022 with its attractions, events and theme parks. He added: “As we bid farewell to 2017 - one of our most successful years on record, there is so much more to look forward to in the New Year. As always, we will be delighting audiences with many anticipated events, attractions and surprises - all of which will without a doubt, keep visitors coming back to Yas Island time and time again!”

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, the world’s first Emirati-themed waterpark and the region’s first mega waterpark, took home the Mother, Baby & Child Gold Award 2017 for ‘Water Park of the Year’, in addition to two IAAPA – Brass Ring Awards for excellence in ‘Food and Beverage’ as well as ‘Human Resources’. The family-friendly park was further recognized by TripAdvisor as a ‘Travelers’ Choice Top 10 Water Parks in the Middle East’, as well as on Conde Nast’s Traveller list, as one of the ‘Top 10 Waterparks in the World’.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, was also recognised this year, with an impressive accolade courtesy of the World Travel Awards as the ‘Middle East’s Leading Theme Park 2017’. The park also received a Certificate of Excellence from TripAdvisor for maintaining its top-ranked status on the popular travel website.

Yas Marina Circuit, which plays host to the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, was recognized by the Sports Industry Awards 2017, with a Gold awardfor ‘Best Live Experience at a Professional Sporting Event –2016’, in addition to winning Gold for ‘Best Use of Social Media in Sport’ with the TriYAS “Make Yourself Great Again” campaign. Yas Marina Circuit also took home the coveted honour of ‘Best Sporting Event’ at the Middle East Event Awards 2017.

Yas Marina, the island’s stunning waterfront promenade and berthing hub, was awarded a ‘5 Gold Anchor’ rating - a presitgious global marina accreditation that is on par with the internationally recognised star-rating bestowed upon hotels. Yas Marina’s restaurants were also recognized for excellence, with Cipriani being highly commended by Time Out Abu Dhabi’s Restaurant Awards for the ‘Best Italian’ category, along with several of the marina’s restaurants securing nominations across a variety of categories.

Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi’s largest retail haven, received the Gold award at the prestigious ICSC Middle East and North Africa Shopping Centre Awards for its 24-Hour promotion, which saw more than 250,000 shoppers visit the mall during the 2017 Eid Al Fitr holiday.

The 2017 Haute Grandeur Global Spa Awards recognized Yas Viceroy Abu Dhabi— Yas Island’s signature 5-star luxury resort— for being the ‘Best Weekend Destination Hotel’and the hotel’s ESPA Spa won the ‘Best Hotel Spa in the Middle East 2017’. Furthermore, the Viceroy was among the 2017 winners at the Food & Travel Arabia GCC Awards.

Other hotels on Yas Island were recognized for excellence by the hospitality industry, including the Radisson Blu Abu Dhabi Yas Island and Park Inn by Radisson Abu Dhabi, Yas Island— both of which were awarded the ‘Safehotels Premium Certification’. The Park Inn was additionally nominated at the ME Hospitality Awards 2017 as one of the ‘Best Mid-Market Hotels’ of 2017.

Along with celebrating the assortment of awards and recognition, Yas Island’s year-end celebrations are also in full swing with various winter-themed celebrations taking place across the island. Featuring fan favourites, such as Ferrari World Abu Dhabi’s ‘Winterfest’ and du Forum’s ‘Winterland Carnival’, the island also is set to host Grammy Award Nominee Katy Perry for an enthralling New Year’s Eve concert at the du Arena.

Visitors are encouraged to visit Yas Island’s website, www.yasisland.ae and share their favourite Yas Island moments, say more about their experience, and recommend those experiences on social media with the hashtag #OnlyOnYas.