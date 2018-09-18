Yas Island Set to Celebrate Saudi National Day With Special Fireworks Show

Yas Island

Yas Island, the UAE’s premier leisure and entertainment destination, is set to light up its skies in celebration of the Saudi national day with a special fireworks show on Sunday September 23 at Yas Marina.

Kicking off at 8:00 pm, the dazzling display will feature a selection of green hued fireworks in homage to the Saudi Arabian flag. The festivities will be free to attend for all.