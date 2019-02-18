Yas Waterworld Brings Back Cinema Under the Stars With a Superhero Twist

Yas Waterworld

Yas Waterworld, the world’s favourite waterpark is bringing back Cinema Under the Stars, the region’s first open-air waterpark cinema, with a superhero edition.

Yas Waterworld, home to a sprawling collection of more than 40 rides, slides, and attractions will invite guests to a unique cinematic experience under the beautiful night sky. Open to waterpark fans of all ages, friends and family can sit back and relax in beach chairs or inflatable tubes as they watch their favourite superhero movies play on an outdoor cinema screen at the Amwaj Wave Pool.

The park will hold a screening every Friday from 15 February until 8 March, from 5:00 PM in February and 7:00 PM in March. Scheduled movies throughout the duration of the event include DC Comics superhero-favourites movies such as Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Justice League and Wonder Woman.

Single Day Tickets can be purchased online or at the Yas Waterworld ticketing counters. Also, Sundowner Tickets are available from 4pm for AED 125 only, and Movie Screening Tickets are available for AED 55 only.

*Children under 3 years of age enter free

For more information, please call 600 511115 or visit

https://www.yaswaterworld.com/en/events/cinema-under-the-stars