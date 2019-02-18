Yas Waterworld Brings Back Cinema Under the Stars With a Superhero Twist

Yas Island is a unique destination located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi - just 25 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai. A breath-taking island of diverse, immersive experiences and lasting memories, where families and friends, residents and business visitors can make the most of their precious time away. A world of experience comes together to combine stunning natural scenery with iconic design and high-octane glamour with laid-back family fun.
Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit - famed for the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIXTM - world class events and concerts throughout the year, as well as the Yas Links Golf Course. Along with the Iconic Yas Viceroy Hotel, the six international Yas Plaza Hotels are conveniently located in the heart of the Island.Less...
Contact Information:
Miral, P.O.Box 147774
HQ Building
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates