Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering and production of the company’s four model lines, Continental, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Mulsanne. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.
Year of Global Awards for Continental GT
Bentley has enjoyed a year of international recognition for the new Continental GT – the world’s pinnacle Grand Tourer – picking up an impressive number of accolades.
Designed, engineered and handcrafted in Great Britain, the Continental GT received 19 awards from a wide range of publications in countries including China, Germany, Russia and its home market of the UK.
Commenting on the year of success, Adrian Hallmark, Chairman and Chief Executive, Bentley Motors, said: “Elegant understatement that forces you to look; engineering excellence you’ll take for granted – the extraordinary breadth of capabilities offered by the new Continental GT is unique and can only be offered by our noble British brand.”
“The experts around the world have spoken, and they all agree we’ve created the finest Grand Tourer and I’m delighted that the car has received such a high level of recognition.”
“With the new Continental GT Convertible joining this highly acclaimed range next year, this only adds to the strongest and most technologically advanced portfolio of products the world has ever seen in one luxury brand.”
New Continental GT – Winning With Judges
Since its public unveiling just over a year ago, the third generation Continental GT has become a statement of Grand Touring excellence, combining supercar performance with limousine-like refinement and luxury.
World-leading style experts, GQ magazine, picked the ultimate grand tourer for its ‘Best Interior (And Possibly Exterior)’ award. It wrote: “Bentley’s challenge was to locate the sweet spot where hi-tech intersects with fabulous luxury. Challenge met.” It added that “Bentley has created a stunning environment… Best interior? Yes, and the rest.”
In naming it ‘GT of the Year’, BBC’s Top Gear magazine praised the Continental GT’s depth of engineering, with the publication describing it as “simply one of the most complete GT cars on the planet”. Particular praise was given to the car’s composure on road, making it “easier than ever to thread through the tricky bits”.
In the inaugural News UK Motor Awards, including the Times and Sun titles, the Continental GT was named ‘Luxury Car of the Year’. The judges noted that “the cabin feels as sumptuously appointed as the Princess Grace Suite at the Hotel de Paris Monte-Carlo” and that “unlike many sports cars, you’ll arrive feeling as relaxed as when the journey started”.
The Continental GT was also named ‘Best Interior’ and ‘Best Exterior Premium Brand’ in the prestigious German Design Awards, ‘Grand Tourer of the Year’ by Sohu Auto in China, and ‘Best Grand Tourer for travelling in Europe’ by Russian title, Prime Traveller.
Bentley 2018 awards in detail:
Continental GT
British GQ
Best Interior (And Possibly Exterior)
UK
News UK Motors Award
Luxury Car of the Year
Sohu Auto
Grand Tourer of the Year 2017
China
Global Times
Innovate product of the Year 2017
Men's Uno
Best Car of the Year 2018
Trophées de l’Argus
Design
France
Coyote Automobile Awards
Design
Festival Automobile International
Design
Sportscars of the Year - Autozeitung
Best GT
Germany
German Design Awards
‘Exterior Premium Brand’
German Design Awards
‘Best ‘Interior’
OBSERVADOR
Best Sportscar
Portugal
Turbo
Best Sportscar
Essilor Car of the Year
Best Sportscar
Auto Pro 2018
Best luxury car
Romania
Prime Traveller
The Best Grand Tourer for travelling in Europe
Russia
Autobello
2018 Best Luxury Design Award
Spain
Best Cars - (Auto Illustrierte)
Best Luxury Car 2019
Switzerland
Robb Report Vietnam
Top 10 Best Cars
Vietnam
