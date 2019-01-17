Your Stay Is on Us at Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences

The offer is valid until 31st May 2019, subject to availability and local fees and taxes.

Bargain hunters looking to spend their holiday or weekend in a luxurious setting will be delighted to take advantage of Bab Al Qasr Hotel & Residences’ limited time offer, allowing guests to redeem the value of their stay at the hotel’s dining outlets and spa.

Guests booking a room for AED 699 per night will receive the same amount of credit to spend on food and beverages and spa services during their entire stay. Dine in any of the hotel’s restaurants including Limo, an authentic Peruvian restaurant; Limo Bar; Artisan Kitchen offering international cuisine; Morjana Lounge at the lobby and Loop, the poolside bar.

Tranquility awaits guests at Ayana Spa, the place to relax and re-energize offering an extensive treatment menu.

For more information, call +971 2 205 3000, email reservations@babalqasr.com