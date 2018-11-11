Zero Percent Interest From Nissan Al Babtain On Nissan Maxima and Nissan Pathfinder

Customers can now purchase their Nissan Maxima for zero % interest for up to four years installment.

Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al-Babtain Co., the sole authorized dealer of Nissan in the State of Kuwait, recently launched a campaign in partnership with Kuwait Finance House “KFH”, guaranteeing zero% interest on installments for Nissan Maxima and Pathfinder.

Nissan Al Babtain grants additional deals to suit everyone's needs and gives the convenience of choice to the customer. Customers can now purchase their Nissan Maxima for zero % interest for up to four years installment and Nissan Pathfinder for up to five years.

The 4-Door Sports car, Nissan Maxima thrills fans with a 300 HP engine, 3.5L V6 cylinder, and 18” aluminium-alloy wheels styled with a mirror-effect derived from a unique diamond-cut finish. The front presents the signature boomerang-shaped headlamps that feature a captivating LED signature line that stays illuminated at all times.

The 4X4 seven-seat family vehicle, Nissan Pathfinder comes with a 3.5-liter V6 engine adds direct injection system, horsepower increases to 271, with towing capacity of 1,500 KG and is offered with enhanced user friendliness features ranging from Motion-Activated lift gate to a new touch screen monitor; and 20 inches alloy wheels.

Nissan Al-Babtain invites everyone to visit its widespread showrooms located in Al Rai and Ahmadi to learn more about the exclusive offers in store now. Every campaign is a reflection of Nissan Al-Babtain’s commitment to enhancing every customers overall appreciation by offering great seasonal deals that suits all categories.