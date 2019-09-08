  1. Home
Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Appointed as Energy Minister In Saudi Arabia

Published September 8th, 2019 - 07:24 GMT
Saudi Arabia has named Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, a son of the king, as energy minister replacing Khalid al-Falih, state media reported.


Falih was also removed from the chairmanship of the country's national oil company Saudi Aramco last week.

News agency SPA citing royal decrees reported Falih and Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Abdulaziz Al-Abdulkarim had been dismissed.

Osama Al-Zamil was named deputy minister of industry and mineral resources.

Also, Prince Sultan bin Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was appointed as the Saudi ambassador to Bahrain.

