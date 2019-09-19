Qatar’s consumer goods market to respond to strong growth

Qatar’s consumer goods market looks set to respond to strong growth fundamentals with product innovation and differentiation keys to success, according one of the biggest names in the business.





Stephan Kurzawski, Senior Vice President of Messe Frankfurt Exhibition, which organises Ambiente — the world’s largest consumer show — says the Qatari market is entering a new maturity phase.

“Qatar has one of the world’s highest GDP per capita, meaning its retail sector benefits from high levels of disposable income. A large expat population and an indigenous annual population growth of an estimated 0.4 percent until 2030 make things even better. Added to this is the reality that malls are often the country’s primary choice for leisure and entertainment as well as shopping, with Qatar having some of the region’s most upmarket retail and entertainment offerings,” he said.

“Consumer trends are maturing and leading to demand for ethical and authentic products, an increasingly sophisticated, and high-end design appetite and the government’s plans to allow 100 percent foreign investment in all sectors, which will spur entrepreneurial creation.”

“Opportunities will also arise from the country’s hosting of three major sports events, including the FIFA World Cup 2022, new shopping festivals and initiatives reforms such as allowing visa-free entry for nationals from 80 countries which will encourage high tourism spend going forward.”