Qatar’s Consumer Price Index Rose 1.16 Percent in August

Higher travel costs and increased recreational and cultural expenses drove up the cost of living based on the consumer price index (CPI) in Qatar last month.





According to the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), Qatar’s CPI — a key inflation indicator — rose 1.16 percent to 109.47 points in August when compared with that of July. Still, this is marginally lower than the index figure a year ago.

Compared with the CPI of August 2018, the latest figure shows a decline of 0.04 percent, the PSA report said.

The report attributed the month-on-month rise in CPI to increased prices in six inflation components — recreation and culture by 4.17 percent, transportation by 2.98 percent, food and beverages by 1.58 percent, miscellaneous goods and services by 1.11 percent, education by 0.93 percent and furniture and household equipment by 0.05 percent.

In the meantime, two main components showed decrease in August — by 1.58 percent.

Five other components — restaurants and hotels, tobacco, health, communication and education — groups remained flat.

On an year-on-year analysis, the index’s marginal decline is mostly driven by price falls in four components — recreation and culture by 8.32 percent, housing, water, electricity and gas by 2.21 percent, health by 0.08 percent and furniture and household equipment by 0.07 percent.

At the same time, this comparison also reveals price rises in six other groups — tobacco by 127.19 percent, miscellaneous goods and services by 4.38 percent, transportation by 2.26 percent, food and beverages and clothing and footwear by 1.91 percent each, restaurants and hotels by 1.27 percent, communication by 1.26 percent and education by 0.93 percent.

The CPI of August, 2019 excluding housing, water, electricity and other fuel group stands at 110.78 points, showing an increase of 1.16 percent when compared with that of July 2019, and a jump of 0.56 percent when compared with that of August, 2018.