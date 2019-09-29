Qatar’s Tourism Sector Grows at 11 Percent in August

Tourism has emerged as one of Qatar’s most promising sectors, with stable growth of 11 percent as of August 2019, Qatar National Tourism Council (QNTC) Secretary-General Akbar al Baker said on Saturday.





“Tourism is one of the most resilient sectors globally, growing at a rate of 4 percent, creating 10 percent of world jobs and even more in the ancillary sectors,” Baker, who is also the Group Chief Executive of Qatar Airways, said in remarks to mark the World Tourism Day 2019.

“Today, we celebrate World Tourism Day under a theme that truly resonates with our vision for tourism in Qatar: ‘Tourism and Jobs: a better future for all’.

“Together with our partners from both public and private sectors, we have been constantly working on implementing policies to develop the tourism ecosystem that helps create new business sustainable growth and job opportunities,” he said.

With a stable growth that has reached 11 percent as of August 2019, Qatar’s tourism sector has proven to be a promising market for investors and businesses, Baker noted.

Qatar was recently ranked number 1 in the Middle East and number eight globally in business environment by the World Economic Forum’s Travel & Tourism Competitiveness Report 2019.

The country’s tourism sector is undergoing rapid development, with milestone achievements in the sub sectors of cruise, business events and sports. Preparing beyond 2022, multiple new businesses are creating thousands of job opportunities in hospitality, retail, food and beverage and transportation.

To meet this demand for well-prepared capabilities, QNTC has initiated several training and education initiatives such as our tour guide programme and the UNWTO/ IE University Online Tourism Academy.