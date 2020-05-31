Qatar Airways to Resume Flights to Major Destinations



Earlier this month, Qatar Airways said it would increase operations to a total of 80 destinations by the end of June, “in line with the expected relaxation of entry restrictions around the world”.



QA is currently flying to more than 30 destinations, and in what it calls a “phased rebuilding” of its network, the airline said it intends to increase this to 52 destinations by the end of this month, before adding a further 30-odd routes by the end of June.



Suspended routes will be gradually resinstated, and additional frequencies will also be added to key destinations and partner hubs. The initial focus will be on strengthening connections between Doha and the global hubs of partner airlines in London, Chicago, Dallas and Hong Kong, as well as reopening flights to “many major business and leisure destinations such as Madrid and Mumbai”.