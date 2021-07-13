Qatar Airways, Tourism Seychelles Launch New Marketing Partnership

The strategic marketing partnership will spearhead recovery of tourism in the Seychelles with the two organisations collaborating to attract more visitors to the islands from across the world, taking full advantage of Qatar Airways’ extensive global network.



In anticipation of the increased demand for travel to the Seychelles, Qatar Airways has increased its flights to the island destination from three weekly to daily. Passengers travelling to the Seychelles can enjoy the airline’s renowned 5-star service onboard its sustainable and modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner that will offer 22 seats in Business Class and 232 seats in Economy Class.



Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said, “Home to 115 islands, countless secluded beaches, coral reefs and nature reserves, the Seychelles is the perfect getaway for those planning their first holiday since the onset of the pandemic. We know how important international visitors are to the local economy and we look forward to working with Tourism Seychelles to support their recovery of their tourism sector.”



The Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde said, “As one of the first international airlines to return to Seychelles skies earlier this year, we are delighted that Qatar Airways is increasing its frequency to fly daily, proof of the confidence the management of Qatar Airways shares of Seychelles as a safe destination.



“Our islands are a refuge, and with our tourism operators versed in operating safely, we look forward to welcoming more visitors from across the world through Doha.”



Speaking about the increase in the frequency of flights from Qatar Airways, Principal Secretary for Tourism Sherin Francis said, “We are happy to see the increase in flights from Qatar Airways. We are anticipating a rise in demand for our destination in the third quarter of 2021 and it is reassuring for us to note that flight availability is not going to be an issue for travellers.”