Qatar Announces Minimum Wage, Facilitates Job Transfer

Qatar is setting a minimum wage and facilitating changing jobs for employees, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) announced.



QNA said: "In furtherance of Qatar's efforts to protect the interests of employers and employees alike, the Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs (ADLSA) has taken a major step forward in its labour reform program."



"The Administrative has set minimum wage for workers and domestic workers at QR 1,000/month as a basic wage and QR 500/month allocated by the employer for accommodation expenses and QR 300/month for food, unless employer provides adequate food or accommodation for employee or domestic worker," QNA added.



ADLSA will be working with employers to update all employment contracts where workers earn less than the amount established by the new Law, which will come into force after 6 months of its publication in the official gazette.

ADLSA pointed to Decree Law No. 18 of 2020 and Decree Law No. 19 of 2020 amending some provisions regulating the entry and exit of expatriates and their residence, which will drive greater competition in Qatar's labour market by allowing employees to change employers.