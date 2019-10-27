Qatar, Austria Trade Volume Soars to QR786 Million in 2018

Austria is an attractive and unique investment destination for the Qatari private sector. The trade exchange between the two countries grew 5% from QR746 mn in 2017 to QR786 mn in 2018, Qatar Chamber Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani has said.





Speaking at the 11th Arab-Austrian Economic Forum in Vienna recently, Sheikh Khalifa said Qatari businessmen were eager to identify the investment opportunities available in Austria and establish joint ventures and partnerships with their Austrian peers in both countries.

Sheikh Khalifa said there are five Austrian companies operating in the Qatar market with 100 percent capital including one factory for producing marble and granite.

“There are 42 Qatari-Austrian companies working in various sectors, including IT, advertising, contracting and tourism,” he said.

He expressed the hope for both sides to increase their alliances to include all sectors, especially in high-tech industries.

The event was held under the patronage of the President of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen and attended by prominent figures from the economic, political and diplomatic sectors.

The chamber’s delegation which was led Sheikh Khalifa also included QC Board Member Khalid bin Jabor al Kuwari and Assistant Director General for Government Relations and Committees Affairs Ali Bu Sherbak al Mansouri.

Sheikh Khalifa underscored the depth of relations between both countries at all fields especially after the visit of the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani in March which saw signing of many agreements for strengthening of economic, trade and technical cooperation between the two countries.