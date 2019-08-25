Qatar-China Trade Volume up 200 Percent in 30 Years





At a reception organised by the Chinese Embassy recently to celebrate Eid Al-Adha and to welcome the new ambassador, Jian said hundreds of millions of Chinese people are today using natural gas from Qatar while Chinese products have gained great popularity in Qatar.“Mutual trust is stronger and China and Qatar always support each other on issues of core interests. In a short period of last six months, President Xi Jinping and HH the Amir have met twice, mapping up blueprints for bilateral relations,” said the ambassador.People-to-people exchange has also increased between Qatar and China in the recent years and the 2016 China-Qatar Cultural Year was a huge success, he added.In 2018, the two countries signed a comprehensive mutual visa exemption agreement. “The current bilateral relationship is standing at a point with strategic opportunities before us. I believe that with our joint efforts, China-Qatar relations will bring benefits to the two peoples,” he pointed out.The ambassador also lauded his compatriots for their efforts in the past three decades towards cementing of ties between Qatar and China.“Upon setting my foot on Qatar, I immediately felt its charm, and I also felt the deep friendship between our two peoples. Over the previous month, I visited places where many Chinese are striving for their dreams.”Ambassador Jian said that China and Qatar are more than good friends, like good brothers, with 1,300-year old history of relations between China and the region at large.The Chinese envoy also talked about the economic achievements of China as the country celebrates this year the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.