Qatar: GAC to Set Up New Logistics Facility in Free Zone

GAC, one of the largest integrated providers of shipping, logistics and marine services in the region and the world, said it has signed an agreement with Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) to establish a contract logistics facility and office in the Ras Bufontas Free Zone.

Due for completion in the first quarter of 2022, the purpose-built 27,000 sq m multi-user contract logistics facility is being built from sustainable materials, partly fueled by solar power. It will boast several energy-saving features and use recycled water in its operations.

The warehouse will serve key sectors including fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food & beverage (F&B), fashion, sports, energy, aerospace and healthcare.

The agreement with GAC will play an important role in expanding the logistics offerings for QFZA and Qatar, thus strengthening supply chains and bolstering the country’s position as a global hub for trade, remarked Lim Meng Hui, the Chief Executive Officer of QFZA after signing the deal with Björn Engblom, GAC Group Executive Chairman and Trustee (via video conference) in the presence of Ahmad bin Mohammed Al Sayed, the Minister of State and Chairman of QFZA and Deputy CEO Abdulla Al Misnad.

GAC’s marine and offshore services will be well supported by Marsa Port, the marine cluster in Qatar Free Zones. Its operations at the port will serve the energy companies active in the North Field expansion projects, he noted.

Lauding the deal, Meng Hui said: "We are pleased to see GAC join the group of logistics companies in Qatar Free Zones. The role of the free zones is to partner with companies who bring services that our local and regional market needs, allowing them to grow and our economy to grow with them."

"To bring in the world’s best companies to the zones, we are focused on sectors where we have a strong value proposition for these companies," he noted.

On the strategic partnership, Engblom said: "As a pioneer of contract logistics in the region in 1993, GAC continues to augment its capabilities in this area at key locations globally. This agreement with the Qatar Free Zones marks another exciting milestone for GAC as we continue to invest in and expand our service offerings in strategic areas."

"We have seen robust demand for GAC’s logistics services including integrated solutions for the energy sector, and foresee even greater opportunities in Qatar in the lead-up to the global football sporting event in 2022 and as the North Field expansion projects progress," remarked the top official.

"Qatar Free Zones is an excellent base for our contract logistics operations in the country from which we will serve our local and international clients," he added.