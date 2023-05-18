  1. Home
Published May 18th, 2023 - 06:50 GMT
Qatar Gold prices Today Thursday 18 May 2023
Gold jewellery on display at a shop - Source: Shutterstock

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar today, Thursday, May 18, opened at QR 7,199.92 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 231.48 today, Thursday, at 08:32.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 212.19 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 202.55 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 173.61 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 135.03 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7202.48 ($1,978.16) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.

