Qatar Gold prices Today Thursday 25 May 2023

ALBAWABA – Gold prices in the Emirate of Qatar today, Thursday, May 25, opened at QR 7,123.48 per ounce, according to Qatar-goldprice.com.

24-karat gold rates in Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 24-karat gold in Doha stood at QR 229.03 today, Thursday, at 08:32.

22-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 22-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 200.40 early today, Thursday.

21-karat gold rates in the Emirate of Qatar on Thursday

The price per gram of 21-karat gold in Qatar stood at QR 200.40 at the start of the business day, today, Thursday.

18-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 18-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 171.77 today, Thursday.

14-karat gold prices in Doha on Thursday

The price per gram of 14-karat gold in Doha opened at QR 133.60 today, Thursday.

International gold rates on Thursday

Globally, the price per ounce of gold opened at QR 7181.02 ($1,955.51) early today as reported by Goldprice.org, noting that gold in Qatar is not subject to taxation.