Qatar to Increase Investments in Jordan in the Next 3 Years







Speaking at a meeting between QBA members and members of a high-level Jordanian delegation, Sheikh Faisal said, “Jordon is characterised by its transparent investment environment. The country enjoys legislative stability in addition to security, safety and customs and tax exemptions for investment projects, making it an attractive environment for Qatari investors.”



The current Qatari investments in Jordan amounts to nearly $ 2 billion in various sectors including energy, real estate, stock exchange, banks, tourism services, education and health, he said.



“It is our utmost pleasure to activate the Qatari Jordanian Business Council that includes a number of prominent businessmen from both sides. This is an important step in the Qatari Businessmen Association’s series of events that aim at enhancing and increasing communication between businessmen all over the world, thus paving the way for businessmen in Qatar and Jordan to establish trade and investment partnerships,” he said.

The historic Qatari-Jordanian relations are reflected in the determination of businessmen in both countries to expand the base of joint investment projects.



Highlighting the economic achievements Qatar in the recent years, he said, “The country has witnessed an economic boom and become a major destination to attract regional and international investments. Incentive package offered by our country include the investment law which allows 100 percent ownership in most economic sectors.”



Jordanian businessmen have benefited from these incentives which is evident from the fact that the number of Jordanian companies and joint Jordanian-Qatari companies operating in Qatar reached about 1725 in the first quarter if this year, he said.



“The two countries are expected to witness a faster growth in bilateral trade with the inauguration of the maritime transport line between Hamad and Aqaba ports. It will widely contribute in facilitating transport operations between the two countries,” he said.



Sheikh Khaled bin Thani Al Thani Note



Speaking on the occasion QBA Board Member Sheikh Khalid bin Thani al Thani said the meeting comes in the context of enhancing relations between Qatar and Jordan and elevating it to a new level of cooperation and opening channels of communication, identifying investment opportunities and translating them on ground in the interest of the two countries.



He said, “The potential of Jordan and Qatar is the basis for strong economic cooperation and strong partnership between the two countries. This is what has led us to activate the business council to create new investment opportunities and provide projects, ideas and proposals that add value to the national economy and raise the level of economic cooperation. We hope that this council will provide a platform for interaction and discussion of bilateral trade opportunities between businessmen in both countries.”



The Jordanian delegation was led by Jordanian Businessmen Association Chairman Hamdi al Tabaa. Ambassador of Jordan to Qatar HE Zeid al Lawzi was also present during the meeting.



QBA board members Sheikh Nawaf bin Nasser al Thani, Saud al Mana and Abdulsalam Abu Issa were also present on the occasion.



Fahad Zynel of Qatar Free Zone Authority gave a presentation on the occasion explaining the Authority’s role in stimulating Qatar’s economic development by attracting foreign direct investment in the free zones and encouraging local investors to expand internationally to take Qatar into a new era of economic prosperity.



Fahad also briefed about the incentives offered by Qatar to the foreign investors.

Officials of Single Window made presentations about the objective of its establishment to develop the business environment and stimulate the participation of the private sector, and encourage domestic and foreign investments in Qatar’s economy.



Qatar Financial Centre Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary Nasser al Taweel gave presentation about benefits given to companies registered with QFC.