Qatar-Italy Trade Volume Records 15 Percent Growth

Trade relations between Qatar and Italy have been cemented in recent years through exchange of state visits and agreements signed between the two countries, Qatar Chamber’s Chairman Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al Thani said in Doha on Monday.





Speaking at a meeting with Vice President and Treasurer of Joint Italian Arab Chamber of Commerce Pietro Paolo Rampino, Sheikh Khalifa said the Qatar-Italy trade volume reached QR10.4 billion last year, recording a 15 percent growth compared to 2017.

The meeting touched on economic and trade relations between Qatar and Italy and ways of enhancing cooperation between Qatar Chamber and the Joint Italian Arab Chamber of Commerce.

It also reviewed preparations of organising the Arab-Italian Business Forum which will be held on October 17 in Milan, Italy.

Organised in partnership with the Qatar Chamber, the forum will highlight Qatar’s economy and business climate as it will see the participation of several state officials and top executives from private bodies and institutions.

The forum is being organised by the Joint Italian Arab Chamber of Commerce under the auspice of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Ministry of Economic Development of Italy.

The third edition of the forum aims to include Arab and Italian start-ups as well as introduce new ideas of investment projects in various sector.

Qatar Chamber’s Chairman also noted that Italy was a distinguished destination for Qatari investments, which are distributed in many sectors. He pointing out that there were a number of Italian companies operating in Qatar in trading, construction and technology in addition to projects related to the 2022 World Cup.

Rampino praised the development of Qatar’s economy, saying, “Qatar is an important country to Italy. There is great cooperation between them at economic and trading levels.”

Rampino also said the partnership with Qatar Chamber in organising the forum would provide good opportunity for exploring cooperation between both countries in many economic fields especially in digital economy tourism and infrastructure.