Qatar Petroleum Inks LNG Supply Deal with Bangladesh

Qatar Petroleum has entered into a long-term Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Vitol for the supply of 1.25 million tons per annum (MTPA) of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Vitol’s final customers in Bangladesh.

Under the agreement, LNG deliveries will commence later this year, further demonstrating the State of Qatar’s continued commitment to meeting the growing needs of its customers for reliable LNG supplies.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of Qatar Petroleum, said: “We are pleased to sign this SPA with Vitol, and we look forward to commencing deliveries under the SPA to further contribute to meeting Bangladesh’s energy requirements.”

“This SPA also highlights our strong ability to meet the requirements of our partners and customers. We are proud to continue to be the supplier of choice for our customers and partners around the globe,” he added.