Qatar Project Creates Over 6,000 Jobs in Gaza. (Shutterstock)

A project funded by the Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza offering 6,400 temporary jobs in Gaza will start within days.

This was announced by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees on Sunday.

UNRWA Media advisor Adnan Abu Hasna said the operating period is between three and nine months. The work is under way to prepare the list of beneficiaries of this project.

As for the nature of the beneficiary groups, Abu Hasna said employment opportunities target graduates, including new ones, “unskilled workers” such as cleaners, administrators, and workers in education, health, municipalities, the private sector and UNRWA institutions.

Qatari Committee for the Reconstruction of Gaza and UNRWA signed a memorandum of understanding on mechanisms for implementing projects for the employment of graduates and unemployed workers in the Gaza Strip several weeks ago.