Qatar Sheds Light on Human Rights Violations by Siege Countries

Qatar has urged the international community to condemn and reject the measures taken by the siege countries against it, asserting that they flouted international obligations to respect and promote human rights.

This came in a statement delivered by Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations HE Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif al Thani in the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on the"Report of the UN Human Rights Council".

"In a series of detailed, documented and substantiated reports, the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) had monitored numerous human rights violations resulting from the imposition of arbitrary, illegal and unilateral coercive measures against Qatar since June 2017," Sheikha Alia said.

She said the reports showed the effects of these violations on several families, individuals and groups both in Qatar and in the countries that imposed the unjust siege.

"The imposition of such measures is contrary to international obligations to respect and promote human rights. Such measures should be condemned and rejected by the international community."

Sheikha Alia reiterated Qatar's keenness to contribute actively to international efforts to promote and protect human rights through effective participation in relevant international bodies. Qatar's hosting of the United Nations Center for Training and Documentation in the Field of Human Rights for South-West Asia and the Arab Region reflected that resolve, she added.

Qatar, through its membership of the Human Rights Council, is keen to actively participate and cooperate with member states to implement the mandate of the Council in the best way possible and to carry out its duties in accordance with the principles of impartiality, objectivity and non-selectivity, she said.