Qatar to Spend QR 20 Billion Next Year on Infrastructure Ahead of World Cup 2022

Qatar is likely to set aside around QR20 billion next year for the ongoing revamp of the infrastructure inside Doha in the run-up to the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Minister of Municipality and Environment HE Mohammed bin Abdullah al Rumaihi said in Doha on Monday.

He was addressing the media after inaugurating Qatar's first 'The Big 5' exhibition for the built-environment industry.

The QR20 billion outlay will lead to a massive transformation of the internal road network within the city and the feeder routes to the eight stadiums being readied to the football spectacle, the minister said.

"We have entered into the second phase (of the revamp), which is rebuilding the infrastructure inside Doha city and around the stadiums," Rumaihi said.

"We have finished highways from the outside. This will be one area we will be concentrating on. This is a good opportunity for rebuilding not only the roads but also the attendant infrastructure such as cycling lanes and walkways."

Doha cornice, Lusail City and areas of cultural and public recreational significance will also benefit from the revamp, Rumaihi added.

The Big 5 Qatar exhibition, which offers a platform for international suppliers in the construction sector to meet consumers in Qatar, will bring in more takers for the opportunities thrown up by Qatar's rebuilding efforts.

Organised by dmg events Doha, the Qatar debut of the international expo will run at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) until Wednesday.

"We have seen a keen interest from international players looking to do business in Qatar's construction sector and we are honoured to offer them access to local suppliers who can support their growth in the country," said dmg events Country Manager Rawad Sleem.

The exhibition features more than 240 exhibitors from 21 countries such as Turkey, Italy, India, China, Iran and Kuwait, displaying the latest building technologies, solutions and innovations in the industry.

"These companies are ready to support the ambitious plans of Qatar's built environment," Sleem said.

It will also have live demonstrations of major construction products and more than 40 free workshops.

Youssef A Wazni, senior sales manager of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Qatar, which has a pavilion at the expo, said he was happy with the business opportunities available in Qatar.

"Qatar's growth strategy and vision fuel a fast-growing economy. For those companies that can meet or even exceed the local clients' stringent requirements, Qatar is and will remain an attractive global investment hub, especially for industries related to construction."

To further promote the unique opportunity that Qatar has to offer to international business visitors, The Big 5 Qatar, along with the Qatar Tourism Authority, features a 'hosted buyers programme' and 'international media tour throughout the event bringing global business visitors even closer to local prospects.