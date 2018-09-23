Qatar, US Eager to Increase Their Qr21 Billion Bilateral Trade

The volume of Qatar-US bilateral trade reached around QR21 billion in 2017. (Shutterstock)

Minister of Economy and Commerce HE Sheikh Ahmed bin Jassim bin Mohammed al Thani met with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and other senior US officials and discussed means of promoting economic, trade and investment cooperation between Qatar and US, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The meeting took place within the framework of the minister and his accompanying delegation's visit to US.

Sheikh Ahmed held talks with Mayor of Charleston Danny Jones, President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Steve Roberts, President of the West Virginia Senate Mitch Carmichael, C Chair of the State Senate Finance Committee Craig Blair, Chair of the State House Finance Committee Eric Nelson, Team Captain for Leadership and Transformation at West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Steve Roberts, Chairman of Finance Audit and Facilities Planning Committee on the Board of Governors at Marshall University David Haden.

Discussions touched on efforts to bolster joint cooperation in the economic, trade and investment fields as well as opportunities to bolster bilateral trade in light of the economic potential and resources of both countries.

The meeting also focused on the positive outcomes of the first phase of Qatar's Economic Roadshow in the US, which kicked off in April.

Read More

Qatar, Japan to Collaborate on Electric Cars Manufacturing

Ivory Coast Investment Opportunities Lure Qatari Businessmen

During the meeting, Sheikh Ahmed shed light on the incentives and legislative and administrative advantages that Qatar offers to stimulate and attract investment.

The minister highlighted the law regulating non-Qatari investments in the country, which allows foreign investors 100 percent ownership across all sectors and commercial activities and facilitates the access of investors to the Qatari market.

The meeting also stressed the importance of exchanging visits between Qatari and US businessmen and encouraging cooperation between the government agencies and the private sector to the benefit of both countries.

During his meeting with President of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce Steve Roberts, Sheikh Ahmed invited businessmen in West Virginia to visit Qatar to explore the investment opportunities.

The series of meetings held in West Virginia is part of the ongoing bilateral visits and meetings.

The volume of Qatar-US bilateral trade reached around QR21 billion in 2017.

The US is Qatar's first trading partner and primary source of imports, with 16.3 percent of Qatar's imports coming from the US

More than 650 US companies are currently operating in Qatar, of which 117 are fully owned by US nationals.