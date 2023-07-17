Qatari and Omani companies record losses in Q2

ALBAWABA - Qatari and Omani companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange incurred losses of around 7.1 million Qatari riyals in the second quarter of 2023, compared to a net profit of 0.3 million riyals in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company, which operates in the investment field in both Muscat and Doha, turned to a loss by the end of the first half of the current year, amounting to 2.5 million riyals, compared to a net profit of 3.6 million riyals.

This was due to the impact of recording a loss by fellow companies in Oman amounting to 7.4 million Qatari riyals.