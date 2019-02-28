Qatari exports to Jordan reaches JD 82.7 mn in 2018

The value of Qatari exports to Jordan reached Jordanian Dinars (JD) 82.7 million in 2018. (Shutterstock)

The value of Qatari exports to Jordan reached Jordanian Dinars (JD) 82.7 million in 2018, an increase of JD 21.6 million compared to 2017 (JD 61 million), Jordan's Department of Statistics has revealed.

In its monthly report on foreign trade, the department said the value of Jordan's exports to Qatar declined in 2018 and reached JD 98 million, compared to JD 114.5 million in 2017.

On trade with the GCC countries, the value of Jordanian imports reached JD 2.3 billion, representing 22.3 percent of the value of Jordanian imports during 2018, while the Jordanian exports to the GCC reached JD 1.1 billion.