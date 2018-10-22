Qatar's Budget to See Surplus in 2018, 2019
Qatar is projected to report budget surpluses in 2018 and 2019 on higher oil and gas revenues, Kamco Research has said in a report released on Sunday.
Kamco Research has attributed Qatar's returning to budget surplus to higher oil prices expected for 2018 and the ongoing revenue side initiatives and expense optimisation undertaken by the government.
"Qatar reported a fiscal surplus of QR1.04 billion in the first quarter of 2018 after posting fiscal deficit of QR35 billion in 2017," the report said. The surplus in first quarter of 2018 came in as a result of 22.3 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in revenues while expenditure went down by 4.8 percent over the same period, it said. - Satyendra Pathak.
