Qatar's Consumer Price Index Drops 0.3 Percent in Q4 of 2018

Qatar’s consumer price index (CPI) decreased by 0.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) in the fourth quarter of 2018, according to data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), on Wednesday.

PSA said the overall CPI amounted to 108.5 points in Q4, a decrease of 0.4 percent compared to Q3 of 2018.

The index for food and beverages reached 101.4 points, an increase of 0.6 percent compared to the previous quarter, and a decrease of 2.8 percent y-o-y.

The CPI of “housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels” group reached 106.4 points, a decrease of 0.8 percent compared to the previous quarter, and a 2.7 percent when compared to its corresponding quarter of 2017, the PSA data shows.

A rise in prices was observed in seven groups — “food & beverages”, “furnishing of household equipment”, “health”, “communication”, “restaurants and hotels”, “miscellaneous goods and services”, and “education” when compared to its previous quarter of 2018.

A decrease in prices was observed in three groups — “housing, water, electricity, gas, and other fuel”, “transport”, and “recreation and culture” compared to the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the groups “tobacco”, and “clothing & footwear”, remained stable between Q3 and Q4.