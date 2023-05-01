Sotheby's auctions rare blue diamond in Geneva

  1. Home
Ruba Abdelhadi

Published May 1st, 2023 - 07:39 GMT
Rare blue diamond to be auctioned by Sotheby's in Geneva
The diamond was first exhibited at the famous Met Gala fashion show in New York on May 1, and it is expected to attract collectors from all over the world.

ALBAWABA - Sotheby's will auction a rare blue diamond, named the "Bulgari La Leggenda" diamond, in Geneva with an estimated price of between 22 to 25 million Swiss francs ($24 to $28 million).

Weighing 11.16 carats, the rare gemstone will be sold on May 12 during the Geneva Magnificent Jewels auction.

The "Bulgari La Leggenda" diamond, which was polished in 1970, was in the possession of the Bulgari European Collection ever since.

It was graded as a pear-shaped fancy vivid blue diamond, the highest quality for a blue diamond, by the Gemological Institute of America.

The diamond's sale will mark the first opportunity for collectors to buy the rare gemstone.

