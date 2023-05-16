Rare Rolex Milgauss watch sets record, sold for $2.5m

ALBAWABA - A rare timepiece of the "Rolex Milgauss" model has achieved a record-breaking sale of $2.5 million, marking the highest amount ever paid for a Swiss-made scientific watch at an auction.

The watch, made of stainless steel in 1958 and designed to resist magnetic fields, was highlighted by Bloomberg as one of the most valuable wristwatches sold in watch auctions, which took place in Geneva earlier this week.

Last Saturday, auction house "Phillips" sold a "Rolex Milgauss" watch for 2.24 million Swiss francs to a bidder, setting a record for any "Milgauss" edition. This amount is twice the pre-auction estimate of 1 million Swiss francs.

A similar timepiece from 1958 was sold at "Christie's" auction house in 2013 for 317,000 Swiss francs, while another was sold at "Phillips" in 2022 for over 300,000 Swiss francs.