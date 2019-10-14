Real Estate Transactions in Qatar Top QR1.46 Billion in September

The volume of real estate transactions in Qatar has exceeded QR1.46 billion in September, while the real estate index recorded a rise of 151 percent compared to August, according to data released by the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice on Sunday.





In September, 407 real estate transactions were registered, including multi-use buildings and land, mostly commercial and investment properties.

The municipalities of Doha, Al Dhaayin, and Al Rayyan topped the most active trading in terms of financial value, followed by the municipalities of Umm Salal, Al Wakra, Al Khor, Al Dhakhira and Al Shamal.

In September, the volume of mortgage transactions reached 106 with a total value of more than QR502 million.

According to the data, the trading turnover in The Pearl and Qassar in September, recorded 67 transactions for the residential units which were sold or bought, with a total value of over QR147 million.