Record-breaking commercial air traffic recorded worldwide

ALBAWABA - The commercial aviation sector has achieved a new historic milestone, as the skies witnessed 134,386 commercial flights on Thursday, July 6.

Furthermore, last Friday experienced a massive surge in air traffic, with over 20,000 flights recorded at the start of the day, according to Flightradar24. The total number of registered flights on Thursday reached 250,831, including 10,000 private aircraft flights. This total excludes non-commercial aviation, such as helicopters, military activity, and other business aircraft that are not considered "commercial flights."

The website "Flightradar" relies on aggregating data from various sources, including aircraft takeoff and landing signals and authorized radar data. It does not encompass sensitive air traffic involving military flights