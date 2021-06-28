Renault Group Announces Strategic Cooperation With STMicroelectronics

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics have announced a strategic cooperation on the design, development, manufacturing, and supply to Renault Group of STMicroelectronics’ products and related packaging solutions for the power electronics systems of battery-operated and hybrid vehicles.

These technologies will have significant impacts on electric vehicles’ driving range and charging by reducing power losses and improving efficiency, which will result in lower battery costs, more kilometres per charge, shorter charging time and reduced user-cost.

Renault Group and STMicroelectronics will work together with the objective of improving the power performance of Renault’s Group’s applications for electric and hybrid vehicles, based on STMicroelectronics’ wide bandgap semiconductor technologies and products.

The companies will collaborate on the development of efficient, rightsized, and modular components based on the understanding of Renault Group’s technology needs for Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices, Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistors, along with related packages and modules. As Renault’s key innovation partner, STMicroelectronics will benefit from significant volumes guaranteed for the annual usage of these power modules and transistors from 2026-2030.

“We are delighted to work with market leader STMicroelectronics to integrate their advanced power electronics and to co-develop technologies to further improve the energy capacity of our electric and hybrid vehicle batteries and their performance on the road and when charging. This partnership secures future supplies of key components which will significantly contribute to reducing wasted energy by 45% and decreasing the cost of the e-powertrain by 30%, helping us fulfil our ambition of making electric vehicles affordable, profitable and popular,” said Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer, Renault Group.

"ST is at the forefront of the development of advanced power semiconductors enabling the mobility industry to move to electrified platforms. With higher-efficiency products and solutions based on advanced materials such as Silicon Carbide and Gallium Nitride, we will support Renault Group’s strategy for its next generation of electric and hybrid platforms,” said Jean-Marc Chery, President and Chief Executive Officer, STMicroelectronics.

“ST and Renault Group share a common vision for more sustainable mobility. This partnership will be another step forward in the progressive decarbonisation process initiated by the mobility industry and its supply chain.”

Sustainability and sustainable technology are at the heart of both Renault Group’s and STMicroelectronics’ vision and solutions. For ST, this strategic cooperation is further evidence of how its technologies and products enable more sustainable mobility as well as advanced power and energy management across all type of systems and devices. The transition to more energy-efficient technologies and improved power performance for the operation of full electric and hybrid vehicles will enable Renault Group to continue making concrete improvements to carbon emissions reduction, in line with its objective of achieving carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and worldwide by 2050.