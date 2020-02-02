Renewable Energy Market Employs 1% Of Egypt, Morocco, Jordan Workforce

The renewable energy sector accounts for 1 percent of total employment in Egypt, Morocco, and Jordan, based on an economic study issued by the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC).

The study, viewed by Asharq Al-Awsat, showed that the increase in the workforce requires competitive, interactive, and motivational markets to attract local skills, noting that it is an opportunity for governments to reduce the unemployment rate.

The study showed that solar PV energy is the technology capable of employing the highest number of workers, as it came first in job creation rate in Egypt and Jordan, followed by wind power, and concentrated solar power.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates renewable energy will be able to employ more than 40 million people by 2050, and that the number of jobs created by the energy sector will reach 100 million by 2050.

The Agency indicated that the three countries will be able to provide 60 thousand local jobs in the renewable energy sector by 2025, as the renewable energy markets are still in their growth stage.

Morocco topped the category of installed capacity to generate electricity from renewable energy systems, followed by Egypt and Jordan.

The study noted that the Agency has identified six types of activities in the solar PV plant and the wind farm project from planning to halting the operation.

The most frequently employed activities are operation, maintenance, and installation in addition to construction and manufacturing.

The study indicated that construction workers and technicians make up 44 percent of the total wind energy workers, while engineers and health and safety experts constitute 13 percent, whereas technicians make up 29 percent of solar PV workers.



The low number of university graduates in the renewable energy sector is attributed to their preference for majors such as social sciences, health, and education.

The study identified three policies that countries should follow to equip job markets for the renewable energy sector, namely: developing skills, setting goals for training needs, and identifying requirements locally that help secure jobs for citizens in the job market.



KAPSARC is a non-profit institution for independent research into global energy economics. It develops economic frameworks to help achieve effective alignment between energy policy objectives and outcomes.



The Center is working to advance the understanding of energy economics and to act as a catalyst for dialogue, charting a path to better welfare for societies, locally, and globally.