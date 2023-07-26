ALBAWABA – Renewables are essential to the UAE energy transition plan, said the United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail al-Mazrouei attended the fifth meeting of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Regional Committee for Asia and the Pacific Region held in Abu Dhabi.

Mazrouei reasserted that renewable energy sources, such as solar energy, are crucial to enabling the UAE’s energy transition, Zawya reported.

"We are gathered here to reaffirm our commitment to promoting clean and sustainable energy solutions. The UAE sees renewables, practically solar, as an integral element in our response to climate change. The UAE is the home to three of the world's largest solar power plants, with many other large-scale projects planned or under development," Mazrouei said.

The UAE's incredible portfolio of power stations includes the Noor Abu Dhabi Solar Power Plant – the world's largest independent solar power plant, the Shams Solar Power Station in Abu Dhabi – one of the world's largest operational Concentrated Solar Power Plant stations, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai – world's largest single-site solar energy project under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model.

The Al Dhafra Solar PV facility, the world's largest independent solar power plant, is also being built in Abu Dhabi.

An unnamed solar power field in UAE - Source: Shutterstock

"The UAE's energy sector has been a major developer to ensure that we are on track to achieve our Net Zero targets and reflect more progressive climate actions," Mazrouei noted.

He pointed out the recent updates to the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 and the development of the National Hydrogen Strategy to bolster the country's efforts to meet its climate and net-zero commitments by 2050.

The minister underlined that both strategies will help position the UAE at the “forefront of the global energy transition”, and contribute to reducing the emissions by 40 percent by 2030.

Mazrouei said that as the host of COP28, the UAE perceives the global energy transition as the “front and centre focus” of the Presidency and will work with all participants to help make a “concentrated push” to triple renewable energy capacity and double the production of hydrogen by 2030.

“I extend an open invitation to each and every one of you to join us at COP28 and help us push the energy transition agenda. Together we can create a world where clean and renewable energy power our economies, safeguard our environment and ensure a better life for generations to come,” the minister added.