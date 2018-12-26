Report: 3 Arab Countries Among Best Countries Worldwide in Developing Renewable Energy

The report stated that the UAE has become one of the best countries in developing energy efficiency. (Shutterstock)

Egypt, Tunisia, and the UAE have been listed among the World Bank’s list of the best countries developing renewable energy in 2018.

A World Bank report cited by CNN Arabic listed the three Arab states, saying they have made remarkable progress in the development of renewable energy over the past seven years.

It said that incentives provided to the private sector in those countries have encouraged it to invest in renewable energy. They helped by developing the legal framework that will facilitate the private sector’s projects in this field.

The report stated that the UAE has become one of the best countries in developing energy efficiency.

It also said Egypt rose from 10 points to 68 points by 2018 on the World Bank’s Regulatory Indicators for Sustainable Energy (RISE). This has made it among the top 36 countries around the world.

The report also praised Jordan’s “notable” progress in developing renewable energy from 2010 to 2017, recording 63 points.

Renewable energy is used in the fields of heating, cooling and transport sectors.